PIKANGIKUM – Chief Owen and the Pikangikum Pandemic Team have held three meetings with the many organizations that have been enlisted to help. The work comes following a positive test of a community member for the COVID-19 virus.
They include:
SLFNHA – Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority
FNIHB – First Nation Inuit Health Branch
OPP – Ontario Provincial Police
IFNA – Independent First Nation Alliance – Health/Emergency Measures/Communications
All of these organizations have extensive teams, resources, and capabilities at the ready to assist Pikangikum with this effort.
Along with Chief Owen, Council, and the Pikangikum Pandemic Team, everyone is working hard to keep Pikangikum safe.
Tests have been sent to Sioux Lookout via charter and we will update the community as soon as we receive the results.
COVID-19 Prevention
To prevent the spread of COVID-19:
Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.
Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.
Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.
Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
Stay home if you feel unwell.
If you have a fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.
Calling in advance allows your healthcare provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This protects you and prevents the spread of viruses and other infections.
Masks
Masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing the mask to others. Masks alone do not protect against COVID-19, and should be combined with physical distancing and hand hygiene.