PIKANGIKUM – Chief Owen and the Pikangikum Pandemic Team have held three meetings with the many organizations that have been enlisted to help. The work comes following a positive test of a community member for the COVID-19 virus.

All of these organizations have extensive teams, resources, and capabilities at the ready to assist Pikangikum with this effort.

Along with Chief Owen, Council, and the Pikangikum Pandemic Team, everyone is working hard to keep Pikangikum safe.

Tests have been sent to Sioux Lookout via charter and we will update the community as soon as we receive the results.