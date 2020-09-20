FORT ALBANY – On September 16, 2020, members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police (NAPS) Intelligence Unit, the NAPS Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Fort Albany Uniform Detachment Members conducted an investigation of drug trafficking to the First Nation community of Fort Albany.

As a result of the investigation, Police seized 1,502 Methamphetamine Pills, 292 Oxycodone Pills, and a Fentanyl Patch. The total northern street value of the seizure is approximately one hundred and nineteen thousand, three hundred and twenty ($119,320.00) dollars.

As a result of the investigation, Peter Jeffrey WILLIAMS, 29 years of age, of Fort Albany First Nation was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Fentanyl contrary to Sec. 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Failure to comply with Undertaking contrary to Sec. 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code.

WILLIAMS was subsequently released on conditions and will next appear in court on November 25, 2020, in Fort Albany. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Fort Albany First Nation is located approximately 525 km north of Timmins, Ontario.