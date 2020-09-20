DRYDEN – A missing man from British Columbia who was the subject of a search in Dryden is dead as a result of a gunshot wound. The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating an incident that occurred yesterday in the Municipality of Machin.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

On September 12, 2020, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were made aware of an unoccupied vehicle parked next to train tracks. Officers were able to ascertain who the owner of the vehicle was – a 24-year-old resident of British Columbia – and began a search of the area.

At approximately 3 p.m. on September 19, 2020, OPP officers located the man in a wooded area in Machin. He was in possession of a firearm.

While the man was contained in bushes by members of the Emergency Response Team, he sustained a gunshot wound.

The man was taken by OPP helicopter to a hospital in Dryden, and then transferred to a hospital in Thunder Bay. He was pronounced deceased today at 1:13 p.m.

At this time, investigators do not believe any officer discharged a firearm during the interaction.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information regarding this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault. Under the Police Services Act, the Director of the SIU must