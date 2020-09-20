Most businesses seek to adjust their companies to the latest industry crazes to profit from real time audience demand.

Doing so is a great angle, as it proposes designing the deliverance of a product that is worked to supply market need.

However, achieving such product market fit is much harder to do in action and words and takes a real specialist to deliver. Fortunately for brands, there are indeed such trend experts out there, who can help brands position themselves seamlessly to take advantage of demand spikes such as entrepreneur Stafford Schlitt.

Schlitt emerged from the hospitality marketing scene and earned his first noteworthy accomplishment by helping naturally manage the advancement of the highly effective Fade2Fit brand of singer and songwriter Teyana Taylor.

Schlitt leveraged his skills in branding, network fundraising, and scaling + exit strategy engineering to help Fade 2 Fit succeed and further realized that these skills could be packaged into a turnkey business model and resold to brands seeking the same market support.

Comprehending emerging business sector factors that would initiate future interest in these projects, Shlitt created a process whereby he could supply the proper incubation, growth, and exit planning strategies to develop and sell businesses as diverse as crypto currency mining to CBD creams and now to hand sanitizer and practical safety equipment for COVID-19.

In recognition of the ability to help brands adapt toward trends and plan critical marketing campaigns to set up their products as the timely leader solution, Schlitt has been invited to join numerous companies in various roles- from consultant to equity partner- in order to help brands immediately capitalize on market conditions.