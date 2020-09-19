PIKANGIKUM – Chief Owen reports, “As you may be aware by now, Pikangikum today was notified that someone within our community has tested positive for COVID-19”.

“The individual is doing well, is self-isolating, and will be closely monitored”.

“Contact tracing has commenced and is currently being carried out. Thank you to everyone who has cooperated with the contact tracing teams”.

“Your courage and patience as we do the necessary things to keep our community and its people safe is very much appreciated.”