PIKANGIKUM – Chief Owen reports, “As you may be aware by now, Pikangikum today was notified that someone within our community has tested positive for COVID-19”.
“The individual is doing well, is self-isolating, and will be closely monitored”.
“Contact tracing has commenced and is currently being carried out. Thank you to everyone who has cooperated with the contact tracing teams”.
“Your courage and patience as we do the necessary things to keep our community and its people safe is very much appreciated.”
To prevent the spread of COVID-19:
1. Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.
2. Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
3. Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.
4. Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
5. Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
6. Stay home if you feel unwell.
7. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.
Masks
Masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing the mask to others. Masks alone do not protect against COVID-19, and should be combined with physical distancing and hand hygiene. Follow the advice provided by your local health authority.