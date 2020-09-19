THUNDER BAY – Green Party Parliamentary Leader Elizabeth May spoke with NetNewsLedger on Discussions with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over what it will take to gain support for the Speech from the Throne from the Greens.

May says Canada is facing a double crisis right now, a climate crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Green Party Parliamentary leader says that one of the keys is renewable energy.

May states as well that she is in solidarity with walkers from First Nations who are currently walking in Northwestern Ontario in opposition and education over the storage of nuclear waste in the region.

May also states that the government must not let the issue of Murdered and Missing Women and Girls. It has been over a year since the report was presented to Prime Minister Trudeau, and May says the work on the report’s recommendations must continue.