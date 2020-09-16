THUNDER BAY – Victoriaville depending on who you ask in Thunder Bay has either led to the economic downturn in the Fort William BIA or is an under-utilized resource.

The debate over knocking down the structure has gone on for years.

“Victoriaville Mall is currently running at a deficit and has been since 1980,” said Joel DePeuter, Manager – Realty Services. “Council requested that an evaluation of development options be done, and once a decision has been made, we will proceed with the steps necessary to advance design and cost estimation.”

A first report will be presented to City Council on Sept. 21 that provides a recommendation for the future of Victoriaville Centre. First reports are presented on subjects that involve substantive policy matters, significant budget issues or major implications for the community.

The report looks at what options are possible for a revitalized Victoriaville that are economically and programmatically sound, and enjoy broad community support. Four options for the Centre were prepared and analyzed based on public input, stakeholder input, and evaluation criteria to make a decision on the future of Victoriaville Centre.

“After evaluating the options, the Project Team unanimously recommends to City Council that the City of Thunder Bay pursue the removal of Victoriaville Centre in its entirety in order to re-establish Victoria Avenue and create new public spaces in the Syndicate Avenue right-of-way,” said Jeff Palmer, Project Manager & Urban Planner, Urban Systems.

He added that this option is most consistent with the project goals and objectives, market and retail trend analysis, urban planning best practices, and public feedback, as identified in the report.

City Council will receive a first report at their meeting on Monday, Sept 21, no decision will be made at that meeting. Council will be asked to decide on one of the four options when the report is re-presented at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Oct. 19.