THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Finlayson Street at about 3:30 am EDT on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, following reports of a male with a gun entering a home.
When the police arrived they located multiple individuals inside the home, including a male who was attempting to hide from officers.
An investigation found that a Conductive Energy Weapon was located where the male was hiding.
A CED is a less-lethal weapon system designed to temporarily incapacitate a subject through the use of an electrical current which temporarily interferes with the body’s neuromuscular system and produces a sensation of intense pain.
The male accused was arrested after a brief struggle.
Jody Michael James DULIAN is charged with Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.
He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.
None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.