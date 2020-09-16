THUNDER BAY – Is your workplace COVID-10 safe?

Join Workplace Safety North for “COVID-19 Conversations: Managing Pandemic Fatigue in the Workplace,” on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm ET, as part of the free monthly WSN Feed Your Brain lunch and learn webinar series.

You will learn from Irene Caufield-Cook, M.S.W., R.S.W., owner of Caufield Counselling and Consulting, who will discuss the psychological impact of pandemic fatigue on employees, and what employers can do to support employee mental wellbeing during times of uncertainty.

Discussion topics: