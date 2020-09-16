NANAIMO, B.C. – Green Party MP, Paul Manly (Nanaimo-Ladysmith), in collaboration with Coalition Canada: Basic, will host a national town hall on Guaranteed Livable Income tomorrow evening.

Mr. Manly will be joined by the Honourable Senator Kim Pate and a panel of experts who will explain the basics, talk about the benefits, and break down some myths and misunderstandings. Also participating will be two Canadians who will share their personal experiences of receiving guaranteed basic income.

Panel experts include: Tracy Smith Carrier, Associate Professor, School of Social Work, King’s University College at Western University; Evelyn Forget, Economist and Professor, University of Manitoba, and Robert Case, Associate Professor of Social Development Studies, Renison University College, Waterloo. Monika Ciolek, a former recipient of a basic income pilot project in Hamilton, Ontario, will also participate.

NATIONAL TOWN HALL ON GUARANTEED LIVABLE INCOME

When: Thursday, September 17, 2020 7 – 8.30 p.m. EDT

Where: Online Zoom

Registration: https://www.greenparty.ca/en/content/why-canada-needs-guaranteed-livable-basic-income