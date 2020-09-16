OTTAWA – Canada’s House of Commons is not immune to COVID-19. Yesterday, the entire Caucus of the Bloc Quebecois announced they are in self-issolation after a staffer was exposed to the virus.

Today, Erin O’Toole says, “My family and I are feeling well, but we take COVID-19 very seriously. Today was going to be Jack’s first day back at school, but instead we will be getting tested and self-isolating per public health guidelines. The health and safety of my family and all Canadians is my top priority.”

The Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, and his family will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

A member of Mr. O’Toole’s staff, with whom he was traveling, has tested positive for COVID-19. While he hasn’t shown symptoms, Mr. O’Toole and his family are being tested out of an abundance of caution. Other staff who were travelling with Mr. O’Toole are also being tested and will be self-isolating.

Mr. O’Toole’s office is contacting everyone with whom he has recently met.