DRYDEN, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Nazariy GELETIY, 24 years old of Vancouver, British Columbia was last seen on September 12, 2020, near Roussin Road in Machin Township (west of Dryden).

Nazariy GELETIY is described as being 6’0″, 160 lbs, and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured sweater, light blue vest, and beige pants. GELETIY’s hair is longer than in the initial photo and he may be somewhat disorientated.

Police have received multiples calls of possible sightings within the area.

Police are continuing their search efforts in the area and their investigation out of concern for GELETIY’s health and well-being.

Property owners in the area are being asked by police to check out-buildings and vehicles for this male. Any property owners with trail cameras set up in the area are encouraged to check the camera footage.

Any person with information regarding this missing person should immediately contact 911 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links. Locking doors and property is a good deterrent and should be a regular practice.