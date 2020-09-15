THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police remain busy. The bulk of the calls for service remain Quality of Life calls, for mental health, family violence, and intoxication.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in 2019 compared to previous years,” says Chris Adams, Director of Communications and Technology, in regards to the calls for service police responded to.

The report shows police responded to 54,464 calls for service in 2019, which represents a six per cent increase from 2018. Total violent crime rose four per cent, while crime to property saw a dramatic increase of 17 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018.

“The source of many of these crimes can be traced back to high instances of drug trafficking, and the fallout from our city’s high addiction rates,” Adams added.

The 2019 annual report also highlights a rise in calls for service attributed to mental health incidents – 1,929.

In an effort to provide a more effective response to these serious and complex calls, the TBPS partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre to form a Joint Mobile Crisis Response Team.