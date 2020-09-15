THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Torin Gunnell is a young documentary film-maker in Thunder Bay rapidly making a name for himself.

Torin recently completed a documentary on the Centennial Conservatory in the city. His video has gone Thunder Bay viral, with over 10,000 views in less than a week, and the numbers keep growing.

Thunder Bay City Council just voted today to re-open the Centennial Conservatory after it was closed earlier this year because of COVID-19.

The Conservatory will come back for more discussion on its future at Council.

A Promise Unfulfilled: The Thunder Bay Conservatory