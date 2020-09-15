BERLIN – Bombardier Transportation announced today that the Victorian Government in Australia has exercised an option for 18 more BOMBARDIER VLocity trains. This call-off is part of the Rollingstock Manufacture and Supply Agreement signed with the Victorian Government in 2018 to deliver 54 new VLocity carriages to public transport operator V/Line for operation across the regional rail network in Victoria, Australia. Bombardier previously announced this order as an undisclosed customer in July 2020.

The option on the existing contract provides certainty to the Victorian rolling stock supply chain, as well as local jobs in Dandenong, with all 54 carriages to be built at the facility using around 69 percent local content.

The new VLocity trains will be a mix of broad and standard-gauge vehicles and represent another positive for Bombardier as an already strong market participant in Australia, where Bombardier boasts the only end-to-end train manufacturing capability in Australia.

These will be the first VLocity trains to run on standard gauge tracks on Victoria’s regional network and will run from Melbourne to Albury/Wodonga for the first time following the completion of the $235 million North-East Line Upgrade and a rigorous testing program.

The new design standard-gauge vehicles will include comfortable seats for the long-haul journey, built-in USB chargers, six luggage racks, and overhead luggage storage, a modern catering facility, and six wheelchair spaces with companion seats close by.

Earlier this month, Bombardier’s VLocity platform was awarded two prestigious Australian GOOD DESIGN® awards for Best Interior and an overall Gold award – both in the Automotive and Transport Category.

Bombardier’s President, Australia, and New Zealand, Wendy McMillan said, “These 18 new award-winning VLocity trains build on the already strong bond between regional Victoria and Bombardier. We are proud to deliver these locally built, world-class trains for V/Line.

She continued, “We thank the Victorian Government for their commitment to regional Victoria, Dandenong, to our people and products. Providing job security for our workforce and our local supply chain in Dandenong is critically important for our business and we look forward to being here for many years to come.”

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signaling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology, and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers, and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability, and safety.