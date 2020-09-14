THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are requesting witnesses, or possible victims of a weekend incident at the Kingsway Motel involving a firearm to come forward.

Officers were originally dispatched to the Kingsway Motel at 345 Kingsway at about 9:20 AM EDT on Sunday, September 13 2020, after apparent bullet holes were discovered in a window.

In a media release, police state that there were no victims present when police arrived and no evidence that suggested the incident resulted in injuries. As a result of an ongoing investigation, police learned the shots were likely fired in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 13, possibly around 3:30 am EDT.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.