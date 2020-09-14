NORTH BAY – The Ontario government has provided more than $5.5 million to help support the thriving film and television industry, create jobs and promote economic development in North Bay and the surrounding area.
The funding is being delivered to four production companies through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC).
“Our government is proud to support the region’s film and television industry,” commented Vic Fedeli, the MPP for Nipissing. “As we continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak, we remain committed to supporting northern production and post-production projects – developing skilled, local talent and creating good jobs for our next generation.”
NOHFC investments include:
- $3 million for Hideaway Pictures Inc. to produce, in and around Powassan, season two of the television series When Hope Calls.
- $1.5 million for Hideaway Pictures Inc. to produce, in and around North Bay, the television movies Crossword Mysteries 3, Crossword Mysteries 4 and Crossword Mysteries 5.
- $500,000 for HP Christmas D Productions Inc. to produce, in and around North Bay, the television movie Too Close For Christmas.
- $462,628 for Mythic Trips Entertainment Corp. to produce, in and around North Bay, the feature film Flee The Light.
- $122,457 for Post Production North in North Bay to expand its current service offerings to include digital descriptive video. Digital descriptive video is the vocal description of the action and visuals taking place in between dialogue in a movie or television show.