THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service continue to work to combat impaired driving. On Friday, police arrested an impaired driver who was involved in multiple collisions, including one near an elementary school. The school was in the process of dismissing children for the weekend.

The incident initially occurred on Friday, September 11, 2020, just after 2:30 pm in the area of Fort William Road and Court Street.

An officer observed a red sedan being driven more than 40 km/h above the posted maximum speed limit.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Court Street, but the driver ignored the police. The officer quickly called off the pursuit for public safety as the motorist sped through a red light at the intersection of Court and John Streets.

The motorist was observed traveling eastbound and through another red light at the intersection of Park Avenue and Cumberland Street South. The driver then ignored a stop sign while making a left turn onto Water Street and collided with a pick-up truck.

The motorist continued north on Water Street at a high rate of speed.

Additional police resources were dispatched to the areas of River Street, Balsam Street, and then into Current River to search for the vehicle and driver.

Police learned the motorist was traveling westbound on Hudson Avenue near Huron Avenue at about 2:45 pm when he collided with another pick-up truck. The driver then collided with the curb, ran over a yellow “Children Crossing” sign and a “40 km/h Maximum” sign before finally coming to rest.

About 50 metres from the scene was an elementary school in the process of letting students out for the day. Hundreds of children, adults, and crossing guards were at the front of the school at this time.

The male fled on foot through a wooded area and was tracked by officers, leading to the male’s arrest near St. Margaret’s School as it too was letting out for the day.

Police observed multiple signs of impairment. A roadside Standardized Field Sobriety Test was conducted, the results of which led officers to suspect the male were impaired by drug.

The male was arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters for further evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert. The results of the evaluation determined the driver was impaired by drugs.

Inside the male’s vehicle, police located gift cards, loyalty cards, and other items that had been previously reported stolen from vehicles.

Malcolm Donald JARVA, 23, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle x 3

• Failure to Stop After an Accident x 2

• Flight From Peace Officer

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

JARVA appeared in bail court on Saturday, September 12 20202, and was remanded into custody and is expected to appear again today.