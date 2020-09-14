Robinson-Superior Treaty and Fort William First Nation Territory, Thunder Bay, Ontario: After a successful first year, the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association (ABPA) is excited to announce that their 1st Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday, September 24th.

After the member voting for the upcoming year, the ABPA looks forward to welcoming associate members and all interested parties for their AGM Panel Event, “Lessons Learned & Looking Forward”.

The panelists were announced today and include the following:

Robert Starr. Business Project Manager, Supercom Industries to speak about the East-West Tie Transmission project and looking forward to regional developments.

John Glover, CEO, Minodahmun Development LP to speak about the Greenstone Gold Mine Hardrock project and looking forward to the potential opportunities.

Rachael Paquette, Partner, Cheadles LLP to speak about joint venture agreements and looking forward to what businesses need to do to create good partnerships with First Nations.

The panel will be moderated by Jason Thompson of Superior Strategies and will reflect on the challenges and successes of indigenous business and the creation of strategic partnerships.

This virtual event is open to members and non-members and will feature:

An introduction to the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association for prospective members;

A moderated discussion with three of the ABPA members (listed above), reflecting on their challenges and successes;

A Q&A with the panelists

Virtual Meet and Greet and Networking with the ABPA Board, Members, and other Northwestern Ontario Business Owners, Operators, and representatives from regional organizations from many sectors

Upcoming news and opportunities with the ABPA and Members

Commemorative Gift

A chance to win a free membership and your registration fee put towards a membership if you join us before October 15th.

Today registration opens, the cost is $50 for members and $99 for non-members. The ABPA graciously thanks the Alpha sponsors Newmont Musselwhite, and Pack Sponsors; Synergy North, and Sysco Foods.

To register for the AGM – Lessons Learned and Looking Forward Event: www.abpa.live/agm2020

About the ABPA:

The Anishnawbe Business Professional Association (www.anishnawbebusiness.com) is a non-profit, member-based organization based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ABPA serves the First Nation business community within the Treaty #3, Treaty#5, Treaty #9 and Robinson Huron and Superior Treaty Areas. The ABPA develops and expresses positions on business issues and other public issues relevant to First Nation business, on behalf of its members. They provide a forum for the First Nation business community to develop policies and programming which contribute to the socio-economic well-being and quality of life of First Nations peoples in Northern Ontario. They also serve non-First Nation businesses by providing information, guidance, and access to a wide-ranging network through events and sponsorship.

The current ABPA Board of Directors include: