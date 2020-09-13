PICKLE LAKE, ON – Shortly before 2:30 am on September 13, 2020 members of the Pickle Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) dispatched to a fire in progress on Lakeview Crescent.

The Pickle Lake OPP are investigating this fire as suspicious. Members of the Kenora Forensic Identification Service and the Northwest Region Crime Unit are assisting with this investigation.

Officers were also dispatched to a second attempted arson on Lakeview Crescent involving an attempt to light a vehicle on fire.

It is, at this time, unclear if the two incidents are related.

The OPP ask, if you have any information about this fire, please contact the Pickle Lake OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.