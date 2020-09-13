SHUNIAH – At approximately 6:30 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020, Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services (SFES) received a report of a structure fire in the area of Silver Beach Road in the Municipality of Shuniah, while crews were on a separate serious medical call.

Responding fire crews reported heavy smoke in the area and first arriving crews reported a fully involved garage fire and travel trailer in the 1400 block of Silver Beach Road. Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes of arriving on the scene. The fire was declared extinguished at approximately 8:05 pm with crews clearing the scene just after 8:30 pm. There were no injuries reported in this incident and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Seventeen SFES firefighters, four Pass Lake firefighters, Ontario Provincial Police, and Superior North EMS responded to the call. All SFES units were back in service by 9:45 pm.

SFES would like to remind the public to test all smoke and CO alarms monthly and ensure that all alarms over 10 years old are replaced.