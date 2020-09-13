TORONTO – Toronto Public Health (TPH) is notifying patrons and staff who visited Club Paradise, located at 1313 Bloor St. West in Toronto, about potential exposure to COVID-19.

This is the second time exposure to COVID-19 has come forward as a result of an adult entertainment club. The club Brass Rail also has experienced exposure.

Since September 4, 2020, seven people who tested positive for COVID-19 are confirmed to have been at this establishment between August 29 and September 10. Of the seven cases, six are employees and one is a patron.

For this reason, the risk to patrons is considered low. Toronto Public Health understands Club Paradise is now voluntarily closed for a two week period.

Toronto Public Health has followed up with all known close contacts based on the information provided in the contact tracing logs for staff and patrons. These individuals have been instructed to self-isolate for 14 days and to go for testing.

As a further precaution, TPH is advising anyone who went to Club Paradise between August 29 and September 10 to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after their last visit. These people should make a particular effort to keep a six-foot distance from other people, wear a mask in public spaces, and wash their hands. Investigations by TPH inspectors on August 20 and September 5 found the establishment to be in compliance with all reopening protocols.

Toronto Public Health has guidelines for Adult Entertainment Clubs, which are available at: https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-reopening-recovery-rebuild/covid-19-reopening-guidelines-for-businesses-organizations/covid-19-guidance-entertainment-venues/?accordion=adult-entertainment-clubs

Toronto Public Health stresses the important part the public plays in supporting contact tracing efforts and limiting risk of infection spread. Please provide accurate contact information to local businesses and services, including a name, phone number, and email address.

This information is always used in strict confidence and your privacy is respected as part of the contact tracing process. The ability to contact people quickly will help identify people at risk of COVID-19 infection and reduce the potential of further COVID-19 transmission. We also encourage residents to download the COVID Alert app, which can also help to notify individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 in the community.