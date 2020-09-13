Atlanta quarterback MATT RYAN passed for 450 yards with two touchdowns in Week 1. Ryan has 51,636 career passing yards and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer JOHN ELWAY (51,475) for the ninth-most passing yards in NFL history.

Atlanta wide receiver JULIO JONES recorded nine receptions for 157 yards against Seattle. He has 807 career receptions in 127 games and became the second-fastest player to reach 800 catches in NFL history, trailing only ANTONIO BROWN (126 games).

Jones has 16 career games with at least 150 receiving yards, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer DON MAYNARD (15) and CALVIN JOHNSON (15) for the fourth-most in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers JERRY RICE (30), LANCE ALWORTH (17) and TERRELL OWENS (17) have more.