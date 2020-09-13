DRYDEN, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment requests assistance from the public in helping to locate a missing man.

Nazariy GELETIY, a 24-year-old from Vancouver, British Columbia was last seen on September 12, 2020, near Roussin Road in Machin Township (west of Dryden). The male is described as being 6’0″, 160 lbs, and brown hair.

Nazariy GELETIY was last seen wearing a dark coloured sweater, light blue vest, and beige pants.

Any person with information regarding this missing person should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

September 13, 2020.