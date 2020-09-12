THUNDER BAY – Maintenance to the hydro towers along the Harbour Expressway will begin September 14, 2020, and is expected to be completed on October 16, 2020.

The work at Balmoral Street and Golf Links Road will require a rolling closure of one westbound lane of Harbour Expressway and one southbound lane on Golf Links Road.

Pedestrians using the multi-use trail at Golf Links Road and the Harbour Expressway may find detours posted. Please follow the signed routes to navigate the area.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution. Detours and locations will change as the work proceeds – please follow signage.