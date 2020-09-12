THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service requests public assistance in helping to locate a missing man. Christopher PROCHNEAU, a 45-year-old man was last seen on September 10, 2020, in the morning in the area of Parkwood Street.

PROCHNEAU was reported as missing to Thunder Bay Police on September 12, 2020.

PROCHNEAU is a male, 5’4″, 180 lbs, with a medium build. He has brown hair, a brown goatee, blue eyes, a scar over the left eye, and a tattoo on his chest of a dragon.

PROCHNEAU was last wearing dark jeans and a dark shirt. Left the area with a bicycle.