KENORA – Missing – Officers with Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with friends and family are looking to the public to assist in locating a 12-year-old female.

Hillary LAND is described as an Indigenous female with a medium build, shoulder-length hair that is half black and half orange/pink, 5′ tall and 120lbs. She was last seen at around 1:45 pm CDT on September 10, 2020.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and grey shoes.

OPP has not supplied an image at this time.

Anyone with information about the missing youth is asked to call the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 548-5534.