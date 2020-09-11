Every entrepreneur needs a mentor, and when you’re just starting, it can be hard to know where to turn. Success is often built through community, but for many, entrepreneurship can be a lonely journey in the beginning until you find a mentor or other leaders that have been there before. Knowing who you can trust is one thing but trusting someone with your growth is another. This is why e-commerce expert Zishan Manji takes his role in mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs very seriously.

From Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Manji is one of the world’s top e-commerce experts with a personal brand to prove it. Fascinated by the power e-commerce presents for the future, he started at the young age of 13, working with eBay and Amazon later expanding into Shopify. In 4 years, Zishan has done an astonishing seven million dollars in sales and that number keeps rising. Armed with the knowledge to make it happen and a passion for helping others do the same, Manji launched his personal brand to mentor those ready to walk the same path.

“​I didn’t grow up rich and it was hard being the only poor one in the group,” says Manji. “At first, I had no idea how to make money online, but I went for it and gave it everything I had. Failure wasn’t an option for me.” Manji believes that knowledge is power, and it’s our responsibility to share it. “I didn’t have anyone to teach me the ropes, and I know how hard that is,” he says. “That is what I want my personal brand to be known for; I feel a deep motivation to help others.”

By working hard to help others, Manji has grown from an e-commerce specialist to an influencer practically overnight. Known as the @kingofecomm Manji openly shares his insights on Instagram, giving his followers an in-depth look at the life of an e-commerce entrepreneur. From technology to banking, he explains the ins and outs of building a platform into a profitable business. “I look at everything from a very structured point-of-view,” he says. “No matter what your business is centered on, make sure you set it up in a way that is efficient, profitable, and promotes returns.”

Manji is incredibly accomplished at such a young age. Doing it all on his own made him realize how important it is to give back to the community welcoming budding entrepreneurs eager to learn. “There is enough room in this business for everyone so long as you show up ready to work,” he explains. By paving the way for himself, he also paves the way for others showing that a successful entrepreneur is the one who grows their own business and the industry as a whole.