TORONTO – As COVID-19 cases start to surge in Toronto, the city is moving to plan on how to combat the virus. Mayor John Tory states, “We are doing everything we can as a municipal government to continue to respond to COVID-19. Our actions are protecting the health of our residents and saving lives. I know that having Chief Pegg as Toronto’s COVID-19 Incident Commander will ensure we will be ready to deal with any resurgence.”

The City of Toronto doing prudent planning for the resurgence of COVID-19

“Torontonians should be assured that their City is focused on planning to help lessen and mitigate the impacts of a COVID-19 resurgence. Chief Pegg ably guided us through the initial response to this pandemic. His trusted leadership will help ensure the City is prepared this fall and winter,” say Toronto City Manger, Chris Murray.

The City’s Emergency Operations Centre has been at a Level 3 since March and has continued its work without interruption.

Before Toronto even saw its first case of COVID-19 last January, the City of Toronto was planning for a possible pandemic, bringing together leaders from across the organization to ensure preparations were in place to allow the City to respond, while continuing to serve the residents and businesses of Toronto. Early in the crisis, Toronto Fire Chief Matt Pegg was appointed to lead the City’s response to COVID-19 in his role as the General Manager of Emergency Management.

Chief Pegg helped the City move quickly to implement a robust and nimble incident management system, ensured systems were in place to manage the availability of PPE for emergency responders and frontline workers, and coordinated the City’s overall response to the COVID-19 emergency.

As Toronto prepares for a resurgence of COVID-19 this fall and winter, City Manager Chris Murray today announced that Chief Pegg will resume his role as Toronto’s COVID-19 Incident Commander on a full-time basis. Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop will be acting Fire Chief.

Prudent and ongoing planning is critical as the city heads into the colder months. Chief Pegg will work closely with Toronto Mayor John Tory and Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa in coordinating the City’s response to any resurgence.