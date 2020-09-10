THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 – The City of Thunder Bay’s Municipal Emergency Control Group (MECG) met today with community partners as part of its ongoing management of the COVID-19 situation.

In a statement, the MECG says: “The Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Janet DeMille reminded residents as they are out more and schools reopen to follow public health guidance and take all precautions including physical distancing, hand hygiene, and wearing a mask when they can’t physically distance. She stressed the importance of being particularly vigilant with any social gatherings including those in the home. Social gatherings have contributed in rising number of cases in other jurisdictions”.

Dr. DeMille says, “One person with COVID-19 at a gathering can lead to a significant number of other cases. Sincerest appreciation to school boards, parents, and students for their efforts to safely reopen schools this week. This is an enormous undertaking, but I am reassured that we have no active cases so we are in the best possible situation to reopen schools.”