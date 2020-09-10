The coronavirus pandemic has not dampened the spirits of DJs across the globe. The artists have, instead, found new ways to make the best use of free time by creating music and making their homes and balconies their new studios. Their audiences, too, are lapping up the much-needed entertainment.

Raj Singh aka DJ Blaze, a popular concert/event promoter, music producer, and social media celebrity who is best known to set the stage on fire will his infectious energy and bang on DJing skills. He is currently making the most out of the lockdown period as he is head to toe busy with work. His venture, Blaze Entertainment, is primarily known for bringing the latest in Urban Entertainment, Music, Parties, and Shows/ Concerts to the Midwest Region and across the United States and is also specialized in the management of upcoming talent, video production, and music production. Soon he is all set to drop a surprise under the banner of his home production.

He started his career back in 2001 with private parties, wedding ceremonies, and college parties. Soon after gaining immense popularity in the entertainment industry, Raj Singh became a popular name in the Hollywood Clubs across Los Angeles, California, and also got recognition in Bollywood shows.

Having worked for more than 19 years, DJ Blaze aka Raj Singh has created a huge fanbase across the globe and is also touted as one of the top DJs in the South East Asian community. He is a music enthusiast who’s specialty is to leave behind a long-lasting impact on his clients through his quality of work.

Over the years, Raj Singh aka DJ Blaze has worked with some very well recognized musicians like Mickey Singh, Jaz Dhami, The Prophec, G Sidhu, Dr. Zues and many more.