THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Hundreds of people across Northwestern Ontario will be hiking this weekend to raise funds for Hospice Northwest. Hike organizers will be available for photos and interviews to discuss the palliative support provided by this important volunteer organization. We’ll explain how we were able to put on our hike in the midst of a pandemic. We’ll also reveal the fund-raising total from this year’s event.

In the latest development, Hospice Northwest’s Hike for Hospice committee is thrilled to announce that two new champions have stepped up to plate to help raise much-needed funds for hospice palliative care in our community. Members of Palliative Carelink, a new group formed to better co-ordinate palliative care in Thunder Bay, has CHALLENGED Thunder Bay’s Palliative Physicians! Hospice Northwest is a partner within the Carelink group.

Palliative care physicians Dr. Kevin Miller, Dr. Kevin Bezanson, Dr. Geoff Davis, and Dr. Kathy Simpson have been issued a challenge by the Carelink team to see who can raise the most funds for the 2020 Virtual Hike for Hospice.

The winning team will be rewarded with a “coffee Break” delivered to their place of work by Hospice Northwest staff.

Hospice Northwest relies heavily on the funds raised by the annual Hike for Hospice to help cover the costs associated with providing compassionate companionship to over 400 clients and families each year who are facing their end-of-life journey or grieving the loss of a loved one.

The goal for the 2020 Virtual Hike was set at $50,000 way back in November 2019, long before Covid-19 hit. It seemed a reasonable goal, given that Hospice Northwest raised over $60,000 in 2019. But there’s a reason we are told not to count our chickens before they hatch. Fundraising during a pandemic is certainly challenging, to say the least. But with the help of our wonderful Hike committee and hospice volunteers, we persevered and are so close to reaching our goal! In the final days before the Hike, we just need that extra help from our community to raise several thousand dollars more. Please consider joining the Palliative Carelink, Palliative Docs and the 120 other caring individuals who are hiking for hospice on September 13th.