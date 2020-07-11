President Trump Commuted Roger Stone’s Jail Sentence

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he holds a news conference at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he holds a news conference at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON – US President Donald J. Trump has commuted the jail sentence of his long-time friend and advisor Roger Stone.

The decision by the President has taken to Twitter with a flurry of tweets protesting the move.

Roger Jason Stone is an American conservative political consultant, convicted felon, and lobbyist. In November 2019, subsequent to the Mueller Report and Special Counsel investigation, he was convicted on seven counts, including witness tampering and lying to investigators.

