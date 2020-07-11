WASHINGTON – US President Donald J. Trump has commuted the jail sentence of his long-time friend and advisor Roger Stone.

Roger Stone was targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt that never should have taken place. It is the other side that are criminals, including Biden and Obama, who spied on my campaign – AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020

The decision by the President has taken to Twitter with a flurry of tweets protesting the move.

Roger Stone. Found guilty by a jury on 7 federal criminal counts. No jail time. Kalief Browder. Accused of stealing a backpack. Couldn’t post bail. Spent 3 years at Riker’s awaiting trial. Ultimately committed suicide after released. We have two justice systems in our country. pic.twitter.com/AjIYgAgNOm — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) July 11, 2020

If President Biden decides to rescind Trump’s corrupt pardons/commutations, that would force the Roger Stones of the world to bring suit & litigate the issue. We can’t let a corrupt pardon/commutation go unchallenged by shrugging our shoulders and saying, “there’s no precedent.” — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) July 11, 2020

Roger Jason Stone is an American conservative political consultant, convicted felon, and lobbyist. In November 2019, subsequent to the Mueller Report and Special Counsel investigation, he was convicted on seven counts, including witness tampering and lying to investigators.