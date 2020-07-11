July 10, 2020 Time of Report – 17:30

Thunder Bay – Hot and dry conditions continue and the forest fire danger is ramping up.

The southern parts of the region have moderate to high fire hazards.

There were six new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of July 10. Dryden 14 is not under control at 3 hectares and is located near Furniss Lake, approximately 41 kilometres east of Ignace. Dryden 15 is not under control at 0.3 hectares and is located near Furniss Lake, approximately 41 kilometres east of Ignace. Red Lake 37 is not under control at 1.5 hectares and is located near Russell Lake, approximately 24 kilometres southwest of North Spirit Lake. Thunder Bay 30 is not under control at 0.5 hectares and is located near Inter Lake, approximately 67 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. Thunder Bay 31 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Curzon Lake, approximately 75 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. Nipigon 22 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located in Ginoogaming First Nation

A total of six forest fires were confirmed by the end of the day on July 9. Five in Red Lake district and one in Thunder Bay district.

There are currently 27 active forest fires in the Northwest Region. 10 are not under control, eight are under control, three are being observed and six are being held.

The forest fire hazard is moderate to high in the southern half of the region and low to moderate in the northern half of the region.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.