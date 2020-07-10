THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – PREMIER GOLD MINES LIMITED (“Premier”, “the Company”) (TSX:PG) (OTCPK: PIRGF) is pleased to announce that Greenstone Gold Mines Inc. (“GGM”) a company owned on a 50/50 basis by Premier and Centerra Gold Inc., has received Federal Cabinet approval of the Schedule 2 amendment as published in Canada Gazette Part 2 on June 10, 2020.

The completion of the amendment to Schedule 2 of the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations is a significant permitting milestone for the Hardrock Project. The amendment was completed according to a streamlined regulatory process that few other mines have achieved and reduced the approval timeline by 10 months. GGM was eligible for the streamlined process as a result of the federal government’s assessment of the quality and depth of GGM’s regulatory and Indigenous engagement throughout the work and level of support from stakeholders.

“This is a very significant milestone for the Project and the culmination of six years of effort which included extensive fieldwork, assessments and consultation with the Indigenous communities, local communities and federal/provincial agencies.”, stated John Begeman, Executive Chairman of Premier, “This approval represents a major environmental permitting milestone that is required in order for this long life, cornerstone project to become a reality.”

