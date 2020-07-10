In a pandemic World, it has become very evident that to enhance business opportunities, social media is the best place to market the products. Marketing the products online need various strategies to stand apart in the competitive market. This, in turn, created social media influencers to earn by marketing various products. Among those, is an entrepreneur who has become a successful social media influencer and marketing genius, he is Jose Arias. The 25-year-old from New York has achieved a very good global following on social media through his charismatic wit and creativity. Jose started doing social media advertising when he was 16-years old and dropped out of college to pursue his online career.

He created meme accounts and meme pages on Instagram @dawg, to garner a dedicated following. He learned the marketing aspect of social media all by himself and has suggested some tips to small businesses that are facing the brunt of the Covid-19 virus. Jose Arias provides some social media hacks to build those businesses’ social media presence.

Scheduled Posts: Jose believes that “content is king”, and posting quality content on a timely basis helps in growing the social media presence. Social media management tools must be used to schedule content ahead of time, without any delays.

Believe in #Hashtags: Using proper #Hashtags are a great way to reach more and more consumers. Arias says that the business must use a hashtag related to its advertised content to target its major audience.

Promote the blogs: To build a business, blogs are essential as they engage the target audience or general users a bit more. Arias believes that sliding in a link to buy the product might add to its social media presence.

Work with micro-influencers: Much like Arias himself, many businesses have started partnering with the social media influencers, which helps them reach a bigger audience if their product gets featured in one of the micro-influencers’ posts.

Focus less on vanity metrics: Any post or advertisement on social media should have a progressive engagement rate, so Arias urges the people to not just focus on the likes and shares the product gets but focus more on how to engage the audience.

Jose Arias owns a media company that manages OnlyFans models, meme pages, influencers and international models. Apart from this, Jose Arias also believes in scheduling posts at a proper time, using small-business Instagram stickers. These hacks were of great help to Arias himself as he expanded his social media presence manifold. Jose Arias has become a top influencer just by his adaptive abilities and has excelled as a big-time social media marketer. Jose Arias publishes interesting posts live videos that’ll help users to grow and establish their personal and business presence on social media via his Instagram Account @papii https://www.instagram.com/papii/

