THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue took to the water to perform a rescue of a disabled 23′ Bayliner which had lost power and was drifting toward the harbour breakwall earlier today.

TBFR reports that just after 11:00 am EDT, Harbour Rescue 1 was launched from the marina park landing to respond to a distress call from a boat that lost power and function of the boat.

The HR1 immediately located the stranded boat just outside the break-walls north entrance after being spotted by Pumper 5 crew at the Fisherman’s Wharf. Once near the watercraft TBFRS crew members determined that the 5 adults on the boat were in no danger and did not require any medical assistance.

After numerous attempts to regain power to the vessel, the HR1 attached a tow line to the Bayliner as it was drifting towards the large rocks of the break-wall then proceeded to tow it into the harbour and the safety of Fisherman’s Wharf.

All occupants were relieved to be safely at the shore with no resulting damage to the fiberglass boat.