THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service requests the public’s assistance in locating missing 35-year-old Roland Moonias.

Roland Moonias was last seen on the morning of June 30th, 2020 in the area of Arthur St and Syndicate Ave.

Roland is described as being an Indigenous male, 6′, 200 lbs, with a shaved head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and a dark baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Roland Moonias is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.