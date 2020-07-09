THUNDER BAY – Police have arrested and charged two Thunder Bay residents with drug trafficking offenses. The drug investigation led to charges against Abraham Mamadee KAMARA and Shanya Marla Hilkka CORDONI along with the seizure of two kilograms of cocaine.

Police say that Intelligence Unit officers arrested the two suspects at a residential address in the 100 block of Bruce Street just before 1:20 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation, which included assistance from the OPP, into ongoing drug-trafficking activity.

A Police search of the suspect’s vehicle connected to the investigation led to the seizure of a significant quantity of cocaine. As part of their continued investigation, police executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 100 block of Bruce Street at about 3:50 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

As a result of the search offices located an additional quantity of suspected cocaine, more than $50,000 CAD, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The total estimated potential street value of the cocaine seized totals more than $250,000.

Abraham Mamadee KAMARA, 26, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Breach of Probation

Shanya Marla Hilkka CORDONI, 21, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Both appeared in bail court on Wednesday, July 8 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.