THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were kept busy by an old unoccupied barn that caught fire just off Onion Lake Road this morning.

TBFR reports that at 8:10 am EDT on Thursday morning (July 9, 2020), firefighters responded to a large structural fire just off Onion Lake Road at the rear of the property.

The first arriving unit encountered a fully involved barn structure billowing dark smoke and visible flames, so a second alarm was initiated then water was applied to prevent any exposure fires.

That quick attack prevented further damages as well as knocking down the fire in a timely manner.

The barn was not a fully functional barn used to house any animals just as a basic outbuilding and no injuries were reported.

This response included five pumpers, an aerial ladder, a tanker, and the Platoon Chief.

The fire is under investigation by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Services.