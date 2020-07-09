FORT FRANCES – NEWS – Officers with the Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a sudden death at 800 Scott Street in Fort Frances.

The address is known as the White Pine Inn.

At 9:14 am on Sunday, July 5, 2020, members of the Fort Frances OPP were conducting a property check and located a deceased male in an outbuilding. A post mortem was conducted in Toronto on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The name of the deceased is 52-year-old Thomas ROEN from Fort Frances.

The investigation is continuing at this time with no public safety concerns.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Fort Frances OPP at (807) 274-3322 or 1-888-310-1122, or call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).