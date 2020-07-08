THUNDER BAY – The Wake the Giant Music Festival will be postponed with a new date of September 18, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All current ticket holders will be automatically refunded, and we look forward to being together again for another banger of a festival in the fall of 2021.

A statement from organizers reads: “We wish we could bring Wake the Giant Music Festival and its very important cause and message to the Thunder Bay waterfront again this year, but with current conditions due to the pandemic it’s just not possible. Health and safety is our number one priority, always.

“Our committee continues to work behind the scenes to bring you an even bigger Wake the Giant event in 2021, and we can’t wait to see you! Until then, we encourage you to support our work and help keep the mission of Wake the Giant alive in Thunder Bay. Join the Wake the Giant movement, educate yourself and others, engage in those challenging conversations with your friends and family around the dinner table, and take action when you witness acts of racism.

“There are several Wake the Giant projects that we hope to implement over the next year to help further our goal in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, as we continue to work together to create a more welcoming and inclusive city for Indigenous people. Remember, change starts right at home with you and your family. Stay safe and take care of each other.”