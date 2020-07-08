SIOUX LOOKOUT – OPP in Sioux Lookout is on the prowl – looking to reward positive efforts.

The Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is proud to be partnering once again with Fresh Market Foods for this year’s positive ticketing program. Sioux Lookout OPP officers will be on patrol this summer with “Positive Ticket” incentives. If officers observe youth practicing safe bicycle riding skills, they can thank them with a certificate for either a small ice cream cone or small slushy from Fresh Market’s new confectionery section, and an OPP colouring book.

Although the tickets are primarily issued to youth demonstrating safe bicycle riding skills, officers may also award a “Positive Ticket” for a number of other responsible or caring behaviors. These may include youth maintaining social distancing, deterring crime, helping others in need, or otherwise demonstrating leadership and/or community pride.

The intention of the positive ticketing program is to offer officers a method of thanking youth for their safe and community-minded behaviors. The program serves to initiate relationships between youth, their communities, and local businesses, to foster a new generation of civic-minded citizens. Officers are looking forward to seeing youth safely out and about in the community this summer.