THUNDER BAY – A malfunctioning railway crossing arm has blocked traffic on Memorial Avenue near Intercity Mall.

Police are on the scene and expect they say for the problem to be resolved in the next two hours.

The Thunder Bay Police Service was first alerted to the issue at 9:30 a.m. when motorists complained of the railway arms being down without a train present. As a result, traffic is now backed up in the area.

Officers are in the area helping to direct traffic. Despite the police presence, police are asking motorists to avoid this area until further notice.

The issue is expected to last for several more hours.