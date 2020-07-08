Marten Falls – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for areas of the north today. Marten Falls, Fort Hope, and Webequie are all forecast to receive a very warm day.

Daytime highs will be near 29 degrees Celsius with humid conditions as well.

For Marten Falls, the forecast is for sunny conditions with increasing cloudiness this afternoon. The High 29 with the Humidex at 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Keeping cool means keeping hydrated. Ensure that youngsters and Elders have plenty of water.

Heat Warning in effect for:

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Daytime high temperatures reaching near 29 degrees Celsius will begin today and will continue through the end of the week. Overnight low temperatures of near 18 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat.

Please refer to your public forecast for further details on the expected temperatures.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.