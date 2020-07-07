THUNDER BAY – Another charge of impaired driving laid, this time against a 32-year-old woman here in Thunder Bay.

Police report that a woman involved in a single-vehicle collision in a stolen SUV has been arrested and charged. Police officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the area of McKenzie and Finlayson Streets at about 7:30 am EDT on Monday, July 6, 2020, following reports of a motor vehicle collision.

When police arrived they found a vehicle had crashed into the fence and garage of a residential property in the 100 block of Heron Street.

Police report that the female driver of the SUV involved was traveling southbound on McKenzie Street when she attempted a U-turn within the intersection at Finlayson Street. She continued northbound before losing control of the vehicle and colliding with a fence and detached garage on Heron Street.

An investigation also revealed the same driver, a short time before the collision, had stopped and fallen asleep while traveling along Simpson Street near Bethune Street.

Officers located the driver at the scene and noticed multiple signs of impairment.

A Standardized Field Sobriety Test was conducted, the results of which led to the driver being arrested under suspicion of impaired driving.

Police later learned the SUV involved in the collision had been reported stolen.

Amanda Sarah PAUL, 32, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired, and Breach of Probation.

She appeared in bail court on Tuesday, July 7, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. None of the charges have been proven in court.