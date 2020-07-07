GERALDTON – The Greenstone area remains under a Heat Warning. Environment Canada says that temperatures will climb to near 29 degrees Celcius today.

5:07 AM EDT Tuesday 07 July 2020

Heat Warning in effect for:

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Heat event continues today. The Heat Warning is expected to end this evening due to the relief provided by cooler overnight lows.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

Check on older family, friends, and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.