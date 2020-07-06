On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Thunder Bay Police Officers arrested and charged a Toronto man, and a Windsor man after an officer spotted suspicious activity in an area known for suspected drug trafficking.

A Uniform Patrol Branch was in the area of the 800 block of McLaughlin Street just after 9:30 pm EDT on Saturday, when he spotted two individuals in a parked vehicle. Due to a number of factors, the officer suspected they were witnessing the trafficking of illicit narcotics.

After further investigation, it was revealed the pair were in possession of a large quantity of cash and suspected crack cocaine.

Police seized the cash and drugs and arrested the two accused males.

One male attempted to flee from officers but was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

The estimated potential street value of the suspected crack cocaine seized totals more than $20,000. The cash seized totals more than $13,000 CAD.

Sayed Mohd Hasan JAWHARY, 18, of Toronto, is charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, and Resisting a Peace Officer.

Khaliel Noble JAMES, 24, of Windsor, Ont., is charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.

Both appeared in bail court on Sunday, July 5, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. None of the charges have been proven in court.

If you want to assist Thunder Bay Police in cracking down on drug dealing in the city, you can contact either police at 684-1200 or contact Thunder Bay Crimestoppers. Your tips and information can lead to helping to remove illegal drugs from our city.