THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Over 100 Thunder Bay businesses receive gifts of PPE today to help them re-open or expand their services safely. The packages of face shields, masks, gloves, and sanitizing materials have been sourced and provided by Thunder Bay Ventures. Many of the supplies were also sourced from local businesses including re-usable face masks from The Whole Nine Yards and hand sanitizer and hand wipes made by Microbiate.

Each package is tailored to meet the specific needs of the receiving business. Thunder Bay Ventures released a survey two weeks ago to determine the PPE and related needs of smaller businesses then assembled the required supplies accordingly. The survey, active for a little longer than a day, generated 105 responses. According to Executive Director Martin Wyant, the strong and detailed response helped clarify the specific needs of local “main street” businesses and helped identify local suppliers of masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, face shields, and other products – products whose importance to our local economy will remain key for months to come.

“Businesses have been grateful for the support”, said Wyant. “The last few months have been difficult for our local businesses, many of which had to close and continue to face an uncertain future. We are happy to help and are really pleased that two other local businesses—IG Wealth Management and Uride—have stepped up to contribute, which will allow the project to extend even more support.

Cody Ruberto, Founder, and CEO of Uride, sees this project as a natural fit for their company. Said Ruberto, “Uride is a made-in-Thunder Bay solution, to help eliminate impaired driving and provide affordable delivery solutions for local products and services”, said Ruberto. “Delivering supplies that can help our fellow businesses open safely is a natural extension of our core business”.

Heather McLeod, a Certified Financial Planner from the Baldi Team at IG Wealth Management, is delighted to be able to help make this initiative happen. “Small businesses are the engine of our economy”, said McLeod. “Getting these essential supplies at this key time is a hurdle we are happy to help all of these local businesses overcome. We can’t wait to see how they adapt and thrive in the coming months”.

Products will be delivered by representatives from IG Wealth Management and Uride on July 6th. For any businesses that are not open on Monday, or that are located outside of City limits, arrangements can be made to pick up packages at Thunder Bay Ventures offices. Martin Wyant also indicated that additional materials remain for smaller businesses (under 20 employees) who missed completing the original survey. Interested businesses can simply send an e-mail message to Zachary@thunderbayventures.com. Thunder Bay Ventures will arrange a time to pick up packages “while they last”, shares Wyant.