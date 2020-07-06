RED LAKE – NEWS – More alcohol-fuelled charges laid by OPP in Red Lake over the Canada Day holiday.

OPP report that on July 1st, 2020 at approximately 9:45 pm CDT, officers from the Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a traffic complaint on Highway 618, within the Municipality of Red Lake.

The vehicle was located and after investigation, officers determined that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages.

The officer made a demand for an approved screening device breath sample. The driver failed, was placed under arrest and returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation Tanis HOWELL, 35, of Red Lake, was charged with:

1x Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

HOWELL was released by way of Undertaking for Red Lake court on September 19th, 2020 at 9:00 am to answer to the charges.

That following day, on July 2nd, 2020 at approximately 1:42 pm CDT, officers from the Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a cause disturbance incident at Windy Point Beach, within the Municipality of Red Lake.

The female suspect was observed operating a vessel departing the beach. The female was located and was placed under arrest for operating a vessel while impaired by alcohol. She was returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation Rosalie TILLEY, 38, of Red Lake, was charged with:

1x Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

1x Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code;

LILLEY was released by way of Undertaking for Red Lake court on September 17th, 2020 at 9:00 am to answer to the charges.

Then on July 4th, 2020 at approximately 4:57 am CDT, officers from the Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a motor vehicle collision in Madsen, within the Municipality of Red Lake.

As a result of the investigation a 15-year-old youth, who cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), has been arrested and charged with:

1x Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

1x Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code;

The youth was released by way of Undertaking for Red Lake court on September 17th, 2020 at 2:00 pm to answer to the charges.